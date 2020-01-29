UK consumers warming to face biometrics

A survey has found that while half of Brits are happy to unlock their phones with their faces, only a third trust the technology to authorise a payment.

Of those surveyed, 50% are happy to use face recognition to unlock their own phone, and 47% would use their face as a boarding pass for a flight, while 46% would be open to using face recognition as a form of official ID.

Using biometric tech to log into websites and apps is acceptable to 42%, while 33% would use it for accessing a car or home, and 32% would be happy to use it to pay for goods or services.

The survey of 5,000 British consumers was conducted by Mindshare for online marketplace Onbuy.com.

Onbuy went on to further survey 544 consumers about the product categories they would be happy to pay for with face recognition.

Household products (69%), groceries and food (64%) and beauty and toiletries (61%) came out top, followed by clothing and shoes (55%), electronics (48%), and health and pharmacy (42%). Appliances (37%) and holiday and travel (30%) were the categories that respondents felt they were least likely to buy using face recognition.