Shell lets Fiat Chrysler drivers pay for fuel from their vehicles

Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram drivers can now use Uconnect Market, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new in-vehicle commerce platform, to pay for fuel at Shell-branded stations across the US.

“The in-vehicle Shell Pay & Save functionality will provide customers with features that offer speed, convenience, and security, along with rewarding offers during their fuelling experience,” Shell says.

“The customer simply uses Uconnect Market in their vehicle to locate nearby Shell stations and navigates to the closest one, then securely authorizes a fuelling charge through the convenient in-vehicle payment system before fuelling their vehicle.

“And all of this is accomplished without consumers needing to swipe a credit card or use a mobile phone to pay.”

“In an increasingly busy and mobile world, customers are looking at every moment of their day as an opportunity to make the most of their time,” says Shell’s Sydney Kimball. “Shell is constantly looking for ways to improve the retail experience and pursuing opportunities to expand on digital payment innovation for our customers.”

Uconnect Market was announced in June 2019 and is available on 2019 and 2020 model Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles “equipped with eligible connected services”. Launch partners include Domino’s, ParkWhiz and Yelp Reservations as well as Shell.