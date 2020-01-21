Metro do Porto to add support for contactless payments

Public transportation users in the Portuguese city of Porto will be able to begin using their bank card to tap on and off metro and tram services from the second quarter of 2020, Metro do Porto has announced.

Contactless payments will initially be available on a pilot basis on Metro Line E, which serves Porto’s Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, and on the city’s tram services.

Availability is then due to be expanded “later” to all the metro, bus and local train services that currently accept the city’s Andante transit card.

Porto will be the first city in Portugal to introduce contactless card payments on its public transportation network, Metro do Porto says.