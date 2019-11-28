Ant Financial to raise a $1bn startup investment fund — Bloomberg — “Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Financial is planning to raise about US$1bn for a fund that will invest in startups from Southeast Asia to India and help strengthen its foothold in fast-growing mobile internet markets, a person familiar with the matter said. The internet finance company is looking to back more startups in those regions that focus on payments and online finance.”
- Russia’s domestic payments system to expand into Europe
- Discover lets cardholders pay with points at PayPal merchants
- Ant Financial to create $1bn fund for Asian payments and financial services startups
- BMW lets drivers order meals from their cars
- Ghana to launch national QR mobile payments service