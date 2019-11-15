Apple warns of risks from German law to open up mobile payments — Reuters — “A German parliamentary committee unexpectedly voted in a late-night session on Wednesday to force the tech giant to open up Apple Pay to rival providers in Germany… The legislation, which did not name Apple specifically, will force operators of electronic money infrastructure to offer access to rivals for a reasonable fee.”
- Germany passes law forcing Apple to open up Apple Pay
- Samsung adds Promoted Cards to Samsung Pay in Australia
- Google to offer bank accounts?
- Nestlé pilots face recognition payments in Barcelona
- Facebook Pay launches on Facebook and Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp to follow