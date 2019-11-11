EU antitrust chief examines Apple Pay

Apple Pay “has attracted regulatory scrutiny” from the EU’s Competition Commission due to “several expressions of concern about the US tech giant’s mobile payment service,” Reuters reports.

“We’ve been asking quite a number of questions because we get many, many concerns when it comes to Apple Pay for pure competition reasons,” the EU’s Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager told reporters during a news briefing at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon last week, Reuters says.

“People see it becomes increasingly difficult to compete in the market for easy payments,” Vestager said.