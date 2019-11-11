DressCode ships contactless payments shirts

UK-based DressCode has begun offering a range of tailored men’s shirts that include a contactless payments module incorporated into the sleeve cuff.

“We designed CashCuff for the fashion conscious high-tech lover; it’s hidden away out of sight, but always there when you want it,” says DressCode CEO Andy Boothman.

“With a CashCuff shirt from DressCode, our customers have one less thing to worry about.

“They have money available on demand, no wallet… no phone… no problem. It’s perfect for going about your daily routine safe in the knowledge that you have cash on hand whenever you need it.”