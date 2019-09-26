Ant Financial reports 1.2bn mobile wallet users

Alipay and its local e-wallet partners now collectively serve 1.2 billion users globally, Ant Financial has revealed, up 20% since the end of December 2018 and 260% over the past three years.

More than 900 million of the annual active users are in China.

“As of the end of June 2019, eight out of every ten Alipay users in China used at least three categories of services offered by Ant Financial and its financial partners. These categories include payment, wealth management, micro-financing, insurance and credit services,” Ant Financial added.

“Four out of every ten Alipay users have used all five categories of services.”