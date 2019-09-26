New York Mets pilot biometric payments kiosk

New York Mets fans attending games at the team’s Citi Field home field can now purchase snacks and beverages at a self-checkout kiosk that uses a biometrics-based identity verification system to process payments — and check that buyers of alcoholic drinks are of legal drinking age.

The Mets have teamed up with food and beverage provider Aramark, biometric identity verification provider Clear and self-checkout kiosk provider Mashgin on the project.

Fans using the Walk Thru Bru kiosk select the items they wish to purchase and then check out by placing them on a scanning unit that uses AI to enable multiple items to be scanned and identified at the same time.

They then use a pre-registered fingerprint biometric to identify themselves for payment and the cost of their purchases is then charged to a credit card held on file by Clear.

If an alcoholic beverage is included in the items placed on the scanning unit, Clear first checks its database to ensure that the buyer is of legal drinking age before completing the transaction.

Clear Ambassadors will be onsite during games to assist fans with enrolment. Aramark will also station a customer service representative at the stand “to assist guests and enforce service policies”.

“The combined experience allows fans to get what they need quickly and easily while providing venue and concession operators with a more reliable and secure way to do age-verification,” Aramark says.

“Enhancing the game experience for our fans remains a priority, and this innovative solution will help further their experience while at Citi Field,” the New York Mets’ Lou DePaoli adds.