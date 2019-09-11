NAB to integrate receipts into mobile banking app

Customers of National Australia Bank will be able to begin viewing receipts for their purchases from within their mobile banking app from later this year.

NAB is one of three Australian banks who have invested in Slyp, a startup founded by former PayPal executives that says it has “completely reimagined” the receipt, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reports.

Slyp’s features include “warranty and return reminders, ratings, rewards and product recall alerts. The smart receipt is automatically linked to a customer’s bank card and then displayed inside their banking app,” the report says.

The A$4m (US$2.75m) funding round was led by ANZ Ventures and included Westpac’s Reinventure fund and Scentre Group, operator of Westfield shopping malls in Australia and New Zealand, as well as NAB.

Slyp has signed up “several of Australia’s leading brands onto the platform, including Harris Farm, Bing Lee, Cue fashion, Barbeques Galore and San Churro,” the startup told AFR.