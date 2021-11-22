Starbucks and Amazon open joint checkout-free outlet in New York

CHECKOUT-FREE: The joint outlet uses the order ahead featurein the Starbucks’ app and Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology

Customers using a combined Starbucks Pickup and Amazon Go outlet in Manhattan, New York City, can now collect beverages purchased via the Starbucks app and then opt to enter a checkout-free “contactless market” and lounge area by scanning an “in-store code” in their Amazon Shopping app or their credit card.

Customers registered with the Amazon One biometric access and payments system can also enter the market and lounge areas by scanning their palm.

Once inside, customers can select the items they wish to purchase from “a curated selection of customer favourites” from both merchants and choose to consume their purchases in the lounge area or leave the store directly without needing to visit a checkout.

The store uses “the order ahead feature in the Starbucks app and Amazon Go’s Just Walk Out technology to create an easy checkout experience,” Starbucks says.

“Customers can place and pay for their order by selecting the Starbucks on ‘59th between Park & Lex w/ Amazon Go’ as their desired location in the app.

“Once the customer arrives at the location, they can find the status of their order on a digital screen in the store and then pick up their order directly from a Starbucks barista.

“To enter the Amazon Go market and store’s lounge seating, customers can use the ‘In-Store Code’ in the Amazon Shopping app, Amazon One or a credit card, and then shop the Amazon Go market like any other Amazon Go store.

“Once inside, anything customers take off the shelf is automatically added to their virtual cart. Anything they put back on the shelf comes out of their virtual cart.

“When a customer is done shopping, they can either sit in the lounge area to enjoy their Starbucks beverage and food item selected from the Amazon Go market or be on their way.

“After the customer leaves the Amazon Go market, their card will be charged and they can access their receipt within a few hours, sometimes faster.”

Starbucks and Amazon Go plan to open additional cashier-free combined outlets in 2022.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources