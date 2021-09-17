Pax Technology partners with Dejamobile to let merchants accept contactless payments on NFC devices

Tap on Mobile application powered by Dejamobile now available on PAXSTORE

PAX Technology, the world’s leading payment terminal solutions provider, and Dejamobile, a France-based fintech provider of white-label solutions for mobile transaction services, have partnered to offer payment acceptance on consumer off-the-shelf and NFC enabled Android devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The solution uses the latest technology based on Mastercard, Visa and PCI standards to convert non-payment devices into secure and certified point of sale terminals. Those devices are then capable to accept contactless payments, both for transaction amounts within a country’s contactless floor-limit or for higher value amounts through secure PIN entry. The PIN entry is done directly on the merchant’s Android device, with no need for an additional hardware.

Norman Roberts-York, Managing Director at PAX for the UK and Northern Europe, said: “Acquiring Banks and Payment Service Providers need an increasing variety of transaction acceptance and other technologies to keep merchants engaged, so we see Tap on Mobile as a complimentary offering for customers engaged in deploying the PAX portfolio of Linux & Android-based SmartPOS products running our POSitive payment app.”

Eric Le Tréhour, Chief Sales Officer at Dejamobile, commented: “We are happy to start this partnership with PAX Technology. The alliance of our ReadyToTap™ Payment for Merchants solution with the power of PAXSTORE offers a unique value proposition for PAX clients. This new ‘POSitive Mobile’ application will be customized as a white-label solution for clients served by the PAX community of payment system integrators and channel partners, giving them full control over the look & feel of the application”.

Conor Devane, PAXSTORE Marketing Manager, added: “The app will be available on the PAXSTORE platform as part of the PAX software offering in the EMEA region, enabling dedicated payment terminals and off-the-shelf devices to be managed on a single system”.

Although so-called ‘SoftPos’ deployments are in an infancy stage, the potential of such Android smartphone payment acceptance technology could be of interest to unserved market segments such as micro-merchants and small business owners.