Ikea introduces scan-and-go mobile checkout in Australia

MOBILE CHECKOUT: Customers scan the items they want and pay at the checkout without having to unload

Customers at two Ikea outlets in Brisbane, Australia, can now use their mobile device to scan the products they want to buy while they shop and then pay on their way out without needing to unload and reload their shopping cart at the checkout.

Customers activate the furnishing retailer’s Mobile Checkout feature via the Ikea app or by scanning a QR code in store.

“Most items you can pick up in store can be scanned to the Mobile Checkout feature,” Ikea says.

“Complex purchases like kitchens and custom wardrobes, home delivery and restaurant/bistro items are not included.

“For any items that cannot be scanned using Mobile Checkout, customers can have these scanned at the till and the transactions will be merged.”

The retail giant has launched the service at its Logan and North Lakes outlets in the Queensland capital and plans to roll it out “across all stores around Australia next year”.

