Hindu temples pilot contactless payments in India

Devotees will soon be able to make contactless offerings and other charitable payments at some 536 Hindu temples across India using a QR code-based payment system being piloted by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

“Many devotees are comfortable with e-payments and we keep getting requests for provision of such facilities in temples. It will allow them to make advance payments,” a department official told The Hindu newspaper.

“The National Informatics Centre has developed the software for this and it has been customised for each temple.”

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.