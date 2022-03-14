Citi to roll out NFC mobile payments to corporate cardholders in 40 countries

Citi Commercial Cards is to enable its business customers in more than 40 markets worldwide to digitise their plastic corporate payment card or provision a virtual card into a mobile wallet and use it to make NFC mobile payments.

“This offering will give our corporate clients a convenient way to instantly provision a card into their mobile wallet of choice to pay seamlessly and securely on the go,” Citi’s Gonca Latif-Schmitt says.

Citi is to facilitate the provisioning of cards into mobile wallets by integrating Marqeta’s tokenization-as-a-service solution into its existing systems.

