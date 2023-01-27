LIVE EVENT: Join us live on 21 February to put your questions to our speakers

Russel Luis E Fernandes, head of product for card present payments at European omnichannel payments leader Trust Payments, will share the lessons learned from developing a software-only POS solution for large and small merchants across Europe at NFCW’s next Contactless World Congress event on 21 February.

Trust Payments serves more than 20,000 merchants and ISVs across Europe, from the smallest micro business through to large, multi-store retailers. Customers include boutiques, taxi firms, hotels, car rental agencies, hospitality businesses and more.

The company signed a partnership with Dejamobile in June 2022 to bring software-only payments acceptance to its merchants, enabling them to accept contactless payments on standard Android NFC devices.

In this free-to-attend event, Fernandes will share Trust Payments’ journey from the initial decision to become an early adopter of softPOS technology, the evaluation process it conducted to select a supplier, the lessons the company has learned from its deployment journey, the feedback it has received from its merchants and partners, and the next steps it plans to take.

Russel will be joined for the session by Pavel Vasilyev, business development and project manager at Dejamobile, who will share insights into the latest softPOS technical developments — including the PCI Security Standards Council’s new PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) standard — and what they mean for the future of payments acceptance.

The hour-long webinar will be held online at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday 21 February and will include the opportunity for attendees to put questions to our speakers. A recording will also be available afterwards for those unable to attend the live session.

This event will provide a unique opportunity for merchants, acquirers, payment service providers and contactless technology specialists to learn first hand from a significant early adopter of softPOS technology.

This event will provide a unique opportunity for merchants, acquirers, payment service providers and contactless technology specialists to learn first hand from a significant early adopter of softPOS technology.