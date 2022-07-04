Trust Payments partners with Dejamobile to bring software-only payments acceptance to merchants across Europe

HEROUVILLE SAINT-CLAIR, FRANCE and LONDON, ENGLAND, 4 July 2022 — Trust Payments has selected Dejamobile as its technology partner for the rollout of a new software-only contactless payments acceptance service that the omnichannel payments leader will be making available both to its merchants and network of intermediaries across Europe from later this year. The new service will be powered by Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap™ Payment for Merchants solution and will enable merchants large and small to accept contactless payments on any standard Android NFC device, with no additional hardware required.

“Trust Payments is always on the lookout for innovative new ways to support our customers and this partnership with Dejamobile means that we will be one of the first in the market to make software-only payments acceptance available to our merchants and ISOs. This is an important step towards our Converged Commerce™ vision for our customers, enabling them to make every component of commerce easier with digitisation,” said Russel Fernandes, Head of Product for Card Present Payments at Trust Payments. “We chose Dejamobile as our partner after conducting an extensive review of the different offerings on the market,” Fernandes added. “The superior user experience that Dejamobile’s solution will enable us to offer to our merchants, along with their deep expertise in mobile payments, were key factors in our decision to choose them as our partner.”

“Dejamobile is delighted to work with Trust Payments to support this rollout across Europe,” said Eric Le Tréhour, Chief Sales Officer at Dejamobile. “Trust Payments is a strategic partner for Dejamobile with whom we will make our first deployment in the UK, serve thousands of Merchants all across Europe and explore new business opportunities with Payfacs and ISOs. We are looking forward to seeing Trust Payments Software POS service powered by Dejamobile live!”

Dejamobile and Trust Payments will be sharing the stage with PCI Security Standards Council, Market Pay and Consult Hyperion at a workshop dedicated to software POS solutions at Merchant Payment Ecosystem in Berlin at 11:15 on 6 July. Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution will also be on show on booth W13 throughout the event.

About Trust Payments

Trust Payments is a disruptive leader in fintech, specialising in frictionless payments and value-added services for online and offline merchants. We provide on-demand Payments and Banking-as-a-Service services to help businesses grow and scale online, in-store, and on mobile. Trust Payments combines these omnichannel services with powerful tools, such as retail operations technology, loyalty management and instant eCommerce. We are constantly engaging new innovative payments methods in crypto and bank transfers to drive Converged Commerce™. Since 2020, Trust Payments has acquired multiple businesses into its Group including WonderLane (retail operations and point of sale leaders); Stor (full e-commerce platform designed for small merchants); and Mobilize (specialists in mobile-based engagement and loyalty tracking).

Focusing on any commerce providers in the UK, EU and US, Trust Payments drives value for our clients through personalised services, secure and frictionless payments, and innovative products. Small and medium sized enterprises particularly benefit from our 24 years’ expertise. Trust Payments has a global footprint, with over 500 people across 11 offices supporting the most demanding business sectors — from retail, travel and hospitality to crypto, gaming, and financial services. We have an acquiring network of over 50 global banks and hundreds of alternative payment methods. We hold Visa and Mastercard Principal Memberships in the EU for cross-border business, are licensed by both the Malta Financial Services Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority and holds licences in 6 US States to carry out regulated payments in gaming.

Find out more at www.trustpayments.com

About Dejamobile

Dejamobile is a European Fintech that has been at the forefront of digital payments, NFC and contactless technologies since 2012. Our white label digital payment solutions are used by major banks, issuers, acquirers, prepaid program managers and Fintechs in more than 20 countries over three continents.

Our two core solutions support both the Issuing and Acceptance sides of the payments ecosystem:

ReadyToTap TM Payment for Issuers enables issuer wallets, OEM-Pay enablement and token management for card issuers.

enables issuer wallets, OEM-Pay enablement and token management for card issuers. ReadyToTapTM Payment for Merchants is a Software POS solution dedicated to acquirers and merchant service providers and designed for merchants. The solution allows contactless payment acceptance on any Android NFC off-the-shelf device by just downloading an app.

Find out more at www.dejamobile.com