EMVCo to keynote Contactless World Congress 

EMVCo’s director of engagement and operations and the chair of the EMVCo Board of Managers will be making a virtual keynote presentation on the future of contactless payments at Contactless World Congress on 7 September at 3pm BST/10am EST.

EMVCo sits at the centre of the global payment card market, setting the standards that facilitate worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure EMV payment transactions on chip cards, mobile phones, wearables and beyond.

In this virtual keynote, Brian Byrne, EMVCo’s director of engagement and operations, and Jonathan Main, chair of the EMVCo Board of Managers, will present the latest specification developments, designed to further enhance and promote highly secure, contactless card-based payments.

Attend this session and you will learn how the forthcoming EMV Contactless Kernel Specification will address industry demand for simpler contactless payment acceptance.

You will also learn about EMVCo’s work to bring elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) security to chip-based payments and about IQ demodulation, which improves transaction speeds by offering greater flexibility in where a card or device needs to be positioned in order to be read by a payment terminal.

You’ll also have the opportunity to find out about potential future developments in wireless technologies — and have the chance to put your questions directly to our speakers.

This session is a must-attend for both card issuers and the POS community as well as stakeholders in the wider payments ecosystem who want to better understand how the contactless payment landscape is rapidly evolving to improve usability and consistency, without compromising security.

