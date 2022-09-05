48 hours to EMVCo’s Contactless World Congress keynote on the future of contactless payments: Reserve your place now

KEYNOTE: Register free to attend this virtual event and hear the latest EMV specification developments

EMVCo’s keynote for NFCW’s Contactless World Congress virtual event will take place on Wednesday at 3pm BST/10am EDT, when Brian Byrne and Jonathan Main will present about the future of contactless payments.

EMVCo sits at the centre of the global payment card market, facilitating worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure EMV payment transactions on chip cards, mobile phones, wearables and beyond.

Register free of charge to be in the audience for this session and hear first hand about the latest EMV specification developments and put your questions to two of the world’s most influential people in payments.

This session is a must-attend for both card issuers and the POS community as well as stakeholders in the wider payments ecosystem who want to better understand how the contactless payment landscape is rapidly evolving to improve usability and consistency, without compromising security.

