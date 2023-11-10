New softPOS app makes it possible for charities to let volunteers collect donations on standard Android smartphones

SOFTPOS: Volunteers can now accept donations on their own Android smartphones without a card reader

Charities in the UK can now make it possible for any of their volunteers to collect donations on their behalf by simply downloading a softPOS app onto their Android NFC smartphone.

The app, which has been developed by charity donations technology provider Give A Little, enables volunteers to use their smartphone to collect donations from any contactless cardholder without any additional hardware being required.

Charities can invite “an unlimited number of volunteers” to test the Tap to Phone feature. Once a volunteer has accepted the email invitation and downloaded the app, “they can then log in to start collecting contactless donations”, Give A Little explains.

“Donors just tap their card or their smartphone wallet on the volunteer’s phone.

“All donations are processed to the charity’s bank account and are tracked via extensive reporting through Give A Little’s admin account, including showing the funds raised by each volunteer.”

Give A Little is launching the feature in partnership with payments platform Stripe in order to “deliver significant innovation in low-cost cashless fundraising”. It is also offering charities the option to pilot Stripe’s S700 handheld portable contactless donation box.

A short video shows the new features in action.

“All new features are available to existing and new Give A Little fundraisers at no additional subscription cost,” the donations platform adds.

