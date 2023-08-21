Catholic diocese reports on contactless donations adoption

CHARITABLE GIVING: The overall average contactless card donation at diocese churches is £11.92

More than £650,000 (US$828,320) of charitable donations have been made to 44 church parishes across The Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton in the UK using contactless cards since the diocese introduced contactless giving terminals in 2019.

The diocese’s 66 contactless terminals also enable eligible donors to register their donation with the UK’s Gift Aid scheme, with the average contactless Gift Aid donation being £14.50 (US$18.50) and the overall average contactless card donation £11.92 (US$15.19).

The contactless solution provides parishioners and visitors to Arundel Cathedral “with the option of supporting the work and mission of the Church in an easy and modern way using contactless payment donations without the need to hunt for cash, which a high proportion of people generally don’t carry around much today,” the diocese’s Gift Aid coordinator Patricia Wrightson says.

“A key benefit of contactless giving is avoiding the counting, storing and banking of the cash which is time consuming and a potential security risk. We value this, especially with many branches of banks closing.

“The Gift Aid administration is easy to manage, and the wider reporting functionality supports church finance teams with managing the finances more efficiently, too.”

