Tour de France cyclist trials NFC cycling shoes that store medical records and emergency contact details

SMART WEAR: Tadej Pogačar wearing the NFC cycling shoes which contain essential personal information

Slovenian cyclist and double Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar has tested a pair of DMT Pogi cycling shoes with an embedded NFC tag that stores essential information including medical records and emergency contact details.

In the event of an accident or other emergency situation, the tag enables responders to quickly access information about the rider with a tap of their NFC device.

“Tadej is pioneering a ‘first’ for cycling which we are looking forward to introducing across our range,” DMT’s Nicola Minali says.

“Cyclists of all abilities want to take as little as possible out on a ride with them but they also want to ensure their own safety.

“Embedding NFC within shoes is the perfect solution and means that the cyclist never need worry they have left such important details at home.”

Tadej Pogačar finished second overall in this year’s Tour de France, which ended in Paris on 23 July.

