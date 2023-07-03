Samsung Pay adds support for international student ID cards

MOBILE IDENTITY: Students add their ISIC card to Samsung Pay by entering their customer ID number

Samsung Pay Korea has added support for the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) used by more than 100 million students around the world to demonstrate their eligibility for student-only discounts at museums, accommodation, restaurants, stores and transportation operators in 114 countries.

“The issuance process is simple,” Samsung says. “After updating Samsung Pay to the latest version, you can add your international student ID card to Samsung Pay by entering the customer identification number, which is the unique number of the international student ID card issued on the ISIC website, in the Mobile ID menu within the app.

“If an international student ID is issued through Samsung Pay, the hassle of separate management of the physical student ID is eliminated and it is easy to carry. In addition, the authenticity of the international student ID can be easily confirmed by displaying a hologram animation on the student ID.”

