Houzz lets home professionals accept contactless payments on standard iPhones

TAP TO PAY: The Houzz Pro app now enables contractors to take contactless payments on standard iPhones

Building and design platform Houzz has added support for Apple’s Tap to Pay softPOS solution to its app, enabling residential contractors and design professionals linked to its service in the US to accept contactless payments from clients on their iPhones.

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, industry professionals can turn their phones into point-of-sale devices to quickly collect electronic payments in person,” Houzz says.

“Pros simply open any invoice in Houzz Pro, choose a scheduled payment and select ‘Collect Payment’. Then they tap their iPhone to their client’s contactless credit card, debit card or smartphone to accept the charge from a digital wallet.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions