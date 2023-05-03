University of Florida to launch contactless mobile student IDs

MOBILE ID: Students will be able to use their NFC mobile device to make payments and access buildings

Students at the University of Florida in the US will soon be able to gain access to campus buildings, events and library services as well as authorise contactless payments for food, beverages and books using a digital student identity card stored on their Apple or Android NFC smartphone or smartwatch.

“The shift from physical cards to a contactless Gator One ID allows for faster transactions by simply placing a mobile device near a campus reader. Physical cards will still be issued when necessary,” the university says.

“The incoming class of first-year students will be among the first to receive a mobile ID during their preview session. By fall, it will be available to the larger campus population.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions