Swatch launches contactless payments on wearables in Thailand

Buyers of Swatch watches in Thailand can now opt to make contactless payments with their NFC wearable device using the Swiss-based company’s SwatchPay! contactless payments service.

The rollout is being implemented with support from KTC and now brings the number of countries where the service is available to 18.

SwatchPay! enables users to make contactless payments using an NFC chip embedded in their watch. It was launched in Europe in January 2019 following the introduction of the service in China in July 2017.

