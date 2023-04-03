New South Wales introduces digital health cards

ANTI-FRAUD: The digital medicare card includes an animated hologram to show its not just a screenshot

Residents of New South Wales in Australia can now add a QR code-enabled digital version of their Medicare national healthcare card to the Australian federal government’s myGov app on their smartphone.

The state government is also planning to make the digital Medicare card available on the Service NSW app, according to a statement by the New South Wales minister of government services Bill Shorten.

“As with all items in the myGov wallet, the Medicare card has protections against fraud and theft, including a hologram and QR code,” Shorten says.

“The animated hologram shows that the card is not just a screenshot and the QR code can be scanned by health professionals to confirm the card is genuine and valid.”

The state government of NSW announced plans to roll out a ‘whole-of-government’ digital identity wallet in November 2021.

It revealed in February this year that nearly eight in ten drivers in the state now have a digital version of their driving licence in the Service NSW app along with plans to make the licence available via myGov.

