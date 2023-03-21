MTR begins open loop contactless fare payments rollout in Hong Kong

UPGRADE: MTR customers will soon be able to use their physical or mobile credit card to travel

Passengers travelling on services operated by Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) will soon be able to make contactless fare payments with their physical or digital credit card as well as an Octopus transit card or a digital QR code ticket on their smartphone.

MTR has begun upgrading more than 2,400 entry and exit gates at stations across its heavy rail network to enable support for the new open loop contactless fare payments system and says that it “aims to introduce contactless credit card service by the end of this year”.

“Passengers will be able to easily pass through the gates with Octopus, a single journey ticket, QR code e-wallets or contactless credit [card] payments in future, enjoying smart mobility,” the public transport provider adds.

MTR rolled out QR code ticketing in January 2021 after announcing plans to do so in June 2018

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions