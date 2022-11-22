Mikroelektronika accelerates contactless payment terminal certification with Cilab’s ci230 test suite

TYPE APPROVAL: Cilab’s ci230 test suite has enabled Mikroelektronika to speed up terminal certification

PARTNER NEWS: Czech-based automated ticketing systems provider Mikroelektronika has achieved certification for its CRE11 contactless payment terminal with a single type approval test that significantly reduced the product’s time to market using Cilab’s ci230 test bench.

Using the ci230 throughout the design and certification process enabled Mikroelektronika to ensure the interoperability of the CRE11 terminal across all form factors — including contactless cards, mobile phones and smartwatches — and verify its compliance with the EMVCo PCD CL1 3.1a specification via the test bench’s multiple debugging functions.

In addition to the ci230, Cilab supplied Mikroelektronika with a Denso Cobotta collaborative robot and EMVCo reference antennas to support volume testing and enable the completion of a fully automated test session with all antennas in just 25 minutes.

Training and support

Cilab experts also provided Mikroelektronika staff with ongoing training and support during the design and certification process.

“Thank you for your help and support during development, Cilab. Clearly, the ci230 testing tool was a great choice,” Mikroelektronika product manager Tomáš Jun says.

““By ensuring a 5% margin on the CRE11 with our ci230 bench before taking it to the laboratory, we easily achieved certification. We have therefore also made substantial gains in terms of the number of lab sessions required and, above all, in significantly reducing the time to market.”

“We make it a point of honour to accompany our customers throughout their use of our ci230 test bench in an interactive way. Training does not take long from the very beginning and a one-hour training session is enough for users to launch a full test session for themselves,” Cilab managing director Alfred Binder adds.

Cilab will be demonstrating its EMVCo PCD test benches, its EMVCo PICC, NFC Forum and ISO testing suites, and its ci200 solution for PCD and PICC production quality control and card pre-personalisation at Trustech 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in France on 29-30 November and 1 December.