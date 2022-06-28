Westpac to let merchants accept contactless payments on Android NFC smartphones in Australia

TAP ON PHONE: The sPOS solution enables merchants to accept payments on their Android NFC phone

Westpac bank in Australia is piloting a software point of sale (sPOS) solution that will enable merchants to accept contactless payments on their Android NFC smartphone or tablet without needing any additional accessories or hardware.

Westpac’s Tap on Phone feature “allows businesses to download a point-of-sale app and start accepting secure, contactless payments from their compatible Android mobile phone or tablet,” the bank says.

“Small businesses can receive customer payments via cards, mobile wallets and wearables when a card or device is held over the phone or tablet’s NFC reader.

“Customers are required to enter a PIN for payments above $200 (US$139) for added security.”

Westpac is currently trialling the feature with select small business customers prior to it “becoming more widely available in early 2023”.

Next: Get your free registration to Contactless World Congress, a new kind of event for a new kind of world.