Afterpay launches virtual card for ‘buy now, pay later’ in-store purchases

Consumers can add the digital Afterpay card to Apple Pay to make in-store NFC payments

Consumers in Australia can now make payments for in-store purchases using a digital card issued by buy now, pay later (BNPL) service Afterpay that lets them automatically pay for their purchases in four equal instalments.

To use the service, consumers download the digital Afterpay Card, add it to Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their mobile device, and use it to make purchases by accessing the card via the Afterpay app and tapping the point-of-sale payment terminal at participating retailers.

“Just like using Afterpay online, customers can pay for their in-store purchases in four instalment payments, without the need to take out a traditional loan or pay upfront fees or interest,” Afterpay says.

“Afterpay first introduced its in-store barcode solution in 2016 in ANZ and has been one of the only online payment providers to successfully offer its service in physical stores, with in-store accounting for 22% of Afterpay’s overall GMV [gross merchandise value] in ANZ.”

“The barcode system will continue to be supported within the app for existing customers in addition to the card feature until July 2021,” Afterpay adds.

The company began letting US consumers make in-store NFC payments with a digital card in July 2020.

