Abu Dhabi theme parks roll out face recognition for access and payments

PAY BY FACE: Visitors create a Yas Island mobile app account and add a selfie to use the FacePass service

Visitors to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island can now use their face to gain access to the resort island’s Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World theme parks and to make contactless payments at retail and dining outlets that support its face recognition technology.

To use the new FacePass service, visitors create an account on the Yas Island mobile app, upload a selfie and link it to their credit card and the resort’s ticketing system, which then enables them to authenticate their identity at theme park turnstiles and point-of-sale readers with their face.

“The all-new technology will be rolled out across all Yas Theme Parks with contactless access to turnstiles available across the board and contactless payments in place at select retail and dining outlets,” Yas Island developer Miral explains.

“This rollout also includes offering Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island guests wristbands, which they can use to unlock their hotel rooms, get access to Yas Theme Parks and more with just a simple touch.

“The long-term digital transformation for Yas Island will see FacePass technology integrated into all Yas Island assets, from access points for residential and communal areas to retail and food and beverage destinations.”

A short video explains how the FacePass registration process works.

