Alpha Bank upgrades NFC mobile wallet with latest tokenization innovations

NFC PAYMENTS: myAlpha wallet now supports the latest MDES and VTS tokenization innovations

PARTNER NEWS: Greece’s Alpha Bank has launched a new version of its myAlpha NFC payments wallet that makes use of Antelop Solutions’ Issuer TSP hub to add support for the latest Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES tokenization innovations.

The upgraded version of the myAlpha wallet allows bank customers to digitize and manage all their Alpha Bank credit, debit and prepaid cards quickly and easily, and use them to make payments at any contactless point-of-sale terminal with their mobile phone.

Alpha Bank, the second largest card issuer in Greece, originally launched myAlpha wallet three years ago using an alternate PAN solution that did not support VTS or MDES tokenization.

The new version of the service uses Antelop’s PCI DSS Software-as-a-Service platform to connect to Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES and to incorporate new VTS/MDES functionalities including transaction history and card art.

“Antelop is an ideal fintech partner for digital cards, with their extensive mobile payments and tokenization expertise,” says Alpha Bank’s digital networks division director Sotirios Kiriakos.

“They provide agility, security and innovation, which are important for Alpha Bank and myAlpha Wallet.”

“Alpha Bank already launched myAlpha Wallet NFC a few years back. Renewing such a popular Greek payment app with the help of Antelop is a sign of trust from the bank,” adds Antelop COO Timothée Gruner.

“The teams are working hand in hand for even more innovation around digital cards.”