American Express adds support for digital receipts

American Express cardholders can now receive detailed digital receipts for their card transactions to identify and check their purchases from larger retailers via the company’s app or website.

The receipts will include purchase information such as the merchant’s name and logo, order number and date, products purchased and cost.

American Express is introducing them to make it easier for cardholders to verify their card payments and identify fraudulent or unrecognised transactions.

“The service is initially available to check on purchases from a handful of large merchants, including Apple — which piloted the service with Amex in recent months — plus Google and Microsoft. Square is also making digital receipts available for millions of its smaller merchants,” according to PaymentsSource.

