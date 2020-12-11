US Bank lets customers send a greeting card with their P2P payment

Customers of US Bank can now add a personalised digital greetings card when they use the bank’s mobile app to make a Zelle P2P transfer to anyone with a US bank account.

“The eCards are available for US Bank customers for free,” the bank says. “They are easy to include when sending money with Zelle within the US Bank mobile app. The cards are animated, dynamic and can include a message.

“With no cash, checks, stamps and envelopes to handle, these eCards provide a clean, contactless way to spread holiday cheer without health concerns — or a trip to the greeting card store or post office.”

