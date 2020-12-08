Carrefour introduces mobile self-checkout in UAE

SELF-CHECKOUT: Carrefour shoppers in the UAE can now use its in-app Mobile Scan&Go feature

Customers in Carrefour stores run by Majid Al Futtaim in the United Arab Emirates can now scan their purchases and pay for them in-store using the Mobile Scan&Go feature integrated into the retailer’s app.

To use the self-checkout service, customers open the feature on the MAF Carrefour app and scan the barcode on each of the products they add to their shopping cart with their smartphone camera.

When they are ready to check out, users can review their purchases and pay for them from within the app with a credit or debit card or, if they have an iPhone, Apple Pay.

Customers who want to use cash, redeem reward points or buy items not enabled for Mobile Scan&Go can pay an in-store cashier.

They can then exit the store by scanning a QR code on their receipt at a reader or by showing it to a security guard.

A short video shows how Mobile Scan&Go works in-store:

The service is currently available in seven Carrefour stores in the UAE and the retailer plans to roll it out to additional stores before the end of the year.

Carrefour says that it also plans to add support for Samsung Pay for Android users “soon”.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources