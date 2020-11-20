American Express adds instant digital card provisioning for Apple Pay

INTEGRATED: Amex has speeded up the process for adding its card to the Apple Pay wallet

American Express cardholders in the USA can now add their card to their Apple Pay wallet via the card network’s website as soon as their application has been approved, removing the need to wait for a physical card to arrive or to manually input their card details.

“With the new integration in place, users can seamlessly add an American Express Card to Apple Pay at the time of application,” Apple Insider reports.

“If approved, members are able to add their card to Wallet for use with apps, web purchases and in stores.”

Previously, users could add the card to Apple Pay before it arrived by manually inputting an Instant Card Number issued by Amex.

“Card provision also affords immediate access to membership benefits such as earning rewards on purchases,” Apple Insider adds.

