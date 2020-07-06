Nedbank to roll out support for contactless payments on standard NFC smartphones

South Africa’s Nedbank has become the first bank in Africa to enable merchants to accept contactless payments on standard NFC phones.

To use the new tap on phone service, merchants need an NFC smartphone running Android 7.0 or above. They can then accept payments via either contactless cards or QR codes.

The service is currently in pilot phase and Nedbank plans to open it up to additional merchants during the second half of 2020, “after which the technology will be made available to all Nedbank clients and third-party application developers”.