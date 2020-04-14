Apple Pay Express Transit payments roll out to 275 cities across China

Commuters in 275 Chinese cities can now add their T-Union public transportation card to their iPhone or Apple Watch and then use their smartphone or wearable to tap in and out of bus and subway services without the need to first validate the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

The move marks a major extension in availability of Apple Pay Express Transit.

Until now, it could only be used in Beijing and Shanghai, with Suica cards in Japan, on Transport for London (TfL) services in the UK and in the US on MTA services in New York and Hop Fastpass services in Portland, Oregon.