A new privacy controls section now lets users of Samsung Pay in the US opt to prevent the company from selling their data to “Samsung Pay Partners”, XDA Developers reports.

“Some Samsung Pay functions won’t work when ‘do not sell’ is enabled,” users are informed when they turn on the option.

The option has been added to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which came into effect on 1 January 2020, Samsung Pay explains in the new privacy controls section of the app.