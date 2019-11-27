Ahold Delhaize pilots unmanned store in the US

Netherlands-based supermarket giant Ahold Delhaize has opened Lunchbox, a low-cost cashierless store that lets consumers “shop a small format store in seconds by scanning in, shopping and walking out”.

The concept is being piloted at the Massachusetts offices of the company’s Retail Business Services division in the USA.

“Lunchbox is an easy, fresh shopping alternative,” says Paul Scorza, Retail Business Services’ CIO.

“Once registered, shoppers simply scan in, shop and walk out. It’s that easy. And it offers fresh, healthy options 24/7. You can grab a snack, a salad, fresh fruit or even a carton of milk on your way home.”

A video shows the lunchbox experience in action:

“Our cafeteria that serves more than 1,000 associates was being remodelled, and we were looking for a quick, cost-effective solution to give associates access to beverages, snacks and fresh items at a variety of hours,” Scorza explains.

“We implemented this solution in just six weeks. Today, thousands of shops, with groups of up to 12 in the store at the same time, have been successfully completed.”

“Compared to other frictionless store concepts, Lunchbox is efficient,” the company adds.

“The solution carries a lean cost and can be implemented in a matter of weeks.”