Samsung adds Promoted Cards to Samsung Pay in Australia

Samsung has teamed up with financial services comparison site Finder to add a credit card shopping feature to Samsung Pay, “enabling everyday Australians to discover compelling credit card offers from participating financial institutions” from within its mobile wallet.

“The first-of-its-kind feature in Australia combines Samsung Pay’s secure digital payments platform and Finder’s deep understanding of the Australian credit card market, to empower Australians to explore and choose credit cards that best suit their interests and priorities,” Finder says.

“Samsung Pay users can filter offers based on categories of their choice, including balance transfer, frequent flyer, rewards programme, no annual fee and low interest rate.

“Once an offer is selected, users need only to click to complete their application via the issuer site.”

“This year, we have seen the number of transactions in Samsung Pay double,” says Mark Hodgson, head of Samsung Pay Australia.

“Our partnership with Finder, a market leader in credit card research and comparison, reflects our commitment to collaborating with partners to innovate and make life easier for Australians.

“Promoted Cards enables Samsung Pay users to easily and conveniently discover and apply for some of the most competitive credit card offers available through the app they already use and trust to pay, all on the go.”

The launch of Promoted Cards in Australia follows the addition of similar services to Samsung Pay in France, Switzerland, Mexico and Malaysia.