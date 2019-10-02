UnionPay reports 200m mobile payments users

There are now more than 200 million users of the UnionPay mobile payments app, the China-based payments network reports, and more than 3m merchants outside mainland China now accept UnionPay mobile payments.

Overall, more than 28m merchants around the world accept UnionPay and 120m cards have now been issued outside China.

“In Asia, UnionPay payment is available in about 90% of the merchants; UnionPay cards can be used in 90% of countries and regions in Europe,” the company adds.

“Some 90% of merchants in the US and Australia now accept payments with UnionPay credit cards. 80% of merchants in Africa accept UnionPay payments.”