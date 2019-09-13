Apple expands 3% cashback network for Apple Card holders to Walgreens and Duane Reede stores

US Apple Card holders shopping at Walgreens and Duane Reade stores can now earn 3% cashback on their purchases when they use their mobile phone to make an Apple Pay payment with their Apple Card.

Until now, Apple Card holders were only eligible for 3% cashback on Apple Pay purchases from Apple and from Uber.

“We know our customers love Apple Pay and they’re looking for convenient ways to shop and pay for their purchases at Walgreens,” says Joe Hartsig, Walgreens’ chief merchandising officer. “We’re pleased to offer a higher level of Daily Cash on Apple Card for even better value on daily essentials, medicines and prescriptions.”

Apple Card holders earn a standard 2% cashback when they use Apple Pay to make purchases and 1% cashback when they use their physical card.