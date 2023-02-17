Join NFCW on 21 February to learn about softPOS

European omnichannel payments leader Trust Payments will share the lessons learned from developing a software-only payments acceptance solution for large and small merchants across Europe at NFCW’s next Contactless World Congress event on 21 February.

In this free-to-attend event Russel Fernandes, head of product for card present payments at Trust Payments, will detail the company’s journey — from the initial decision to become an early adopter of softPOS technology, the evaluation process it conducted to select a supplier, the lessons the company has learned from its deployment journey, the feedback it has received from its merchants and partners, and the next steps it plans to take.

Russel will be joined for the session by Pavel Vasilyev, business development and project manager at Dejamobile, who will share insights into the latest softPOS technical developments — including the PCI Security Standards Council’s new PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) standard — and what they mean for the future of payments acceptance.

The hour-long webinar will be held online at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday 21 February and will include the opportunity for attendees to put questions to our speakers.

A recording will also be available afterwards for those unable to attend the live session.

This event will provide a unique opportunity for merchants, acquirers, payment service providers and contactless technology specialists to learn first hand from a significant early adopter of softPOS technology.

