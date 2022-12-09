Contactless Payments Summit: Call for speakers and sponsors closes today

The call for papers for NFCW’s Contactless Payments Summit — to be held from 24-26 January 2023 — closes today, Friday 9 December. If you’d like to speak, or if your company would like to reach attendees through sponsorship of the event, you should start talking with us today.

JANUARY SUMMIT: Limited speaking opportunities are still available

The Contactless Payments Summit will be held online to make it easy for both speakers and delegates to take part with minimum disruption to their schedules and without the need for travel.

The summit, part of NFCW’s Contactless World Congress series of events, is a unique opportunity to get your message across to busy contactless payment professionals from right across the world.

And the short lead-time for our online events means that a presentation decided upon today will be delivered into the marketplace in a little over a month — a huge improvement on waiting up to a year for a tradeshow to come around again. We’re uniquely placed to spread fresh ideas and innovations widely and fast.

It is a key aim of Contactless World Congress to ‘shorten the business loop’, to allow more business to be done in more places and more quickly.

If you are interested in joining us as a speaker or sponsor, you can find out more about the topics we are interested in covering here and learn more about the event here.

To register your interest, simply complete our short application form.

If you're a supplier of contactless products or services, you can also learn about our advertising and sponsorship opportunities here. And if you'd just like to attend the event, register here.

