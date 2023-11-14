Landmark London office building lets employees add IDs to Apple Wallet for contactless entry

DIGITAL ID: People can now access the building by adding their employee badge to Apple Wallet

Workers in Broadgate’s 100 Liverpool Street office building in the City of London can now add their employee badge to Apple Wallet and use it to gain access to their workplace and shared amenities with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch.

British Land — the property and development firm behind the building — has added support for mobile credentials stored in Apple Wallet “to deliver a seamless access experience, while strengthening our security and improving operational efficiency”, the developer says.

The digital employee badge for Apple Wallet has been rolled out in partnership with connected access specialists SwiftConnect and digital identity provider HID Global, and will also deliver environmental benefits including “reduced waste, less use of plastic, lower energy consumption and higher efficiency for a more positive environmental impact”.

“British Land’s mobile access rollout marks a significant shift by leading commercial buildings to double-down on empowering people with self-service, on-demand access to more flexible and high-quality spaces,” HID says.

“Once added to Apple Wallet, badges are provisioned using SwiftConnect AccessCloud, which brings together mobile platforms and enterprise systems that govern physical access.

SwiftConnect’s AccessCloud integrates with British Land’s access control system and HID Origo, a cloud platform that enables lifecycle management of mobile credentials.

“The solution also leverages HID Seos credential technology to deliver an intuitive, private and secure access transaction when a user presents their iPhone or Apple Watch to HID Signo and iClass SE readers.”

City of London skyscraper 22 Bishopsgate launched support for employee IDs in Apple Wallet in March.

