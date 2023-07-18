Fidesmo partners with Wearonize to roll out a scalable wearable payments solution

Fidesmo, the provider of the leading payment tokenization platform Fidesmo Pay, and wearonize, the innovative payment service provider for SwatchPAY!, are thrilled to announce their strategic and commercial partnership. This collaboration aims to establish a new standard for contactless payments, offering a more scalable solution for both issuers and wearable manufacturers.

Fidesmo Pay, integrated with both VISA and Mastercard, has been at the forefront of the contactless payment revolution. The platform’s advanced tokenization technology enables secure and seamless transactions, potentially transforming everyday accessories into secure payment tools.

wearonize has been instrumental in providing the payment service for customers like SwatchPay!, LAKS Pay or Live Nation. Their expertise in integrating payment capabilities into wearable devices has been a game-changer in the market.

The strategic and commercial partnership between Fidesmo and wearonize will leverage the strengths of both companies to create a unified, scalable solution for contactless payments. This collaboration will not only enhance the user experience but also provide a more efficient and cost-effective solution for issuers and wearable manufacturers. The partnership will scale the reach of the wearable brands connected to both Fidesmo and wearonize.

“We are excited to join forces with wearonize,” said Mattias Eld, CEO of Fidesmo. “This partnership will allow us to combine our expertise in payment tokenization with wearonize’s proficiency in technology and wearable network. Together, we aim to redefine the contactless payment landscape and provide a more scalable and efficient solution for all stakeholders.”

Thorsten Roeske, CEO of wearonize, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “Working with Fidesmo presents a fantastic opportunity to further our mission of providing consumers with the ultimate choice of how to pay. Our customers like Swatch will benefit greatly from Fidesmo’s platform, enabling additional use cases such as ticketing, physical access and more.”

The partnership between Fidesmo and wearonize marks a significant step forward in the contactless payment industry. By combining their respective strengths, the two companies aim to create a new standard for contactless payments, driving innovation, profitability and growth in the sector.

About Fidesmo

Fidesmo makes it possible to connect contactless services, such as payment, public transport tickets, office/hotel and car keys, to both passive and active devices.

The wearable payment offering Fidesmo Pay launched in 2019 together with several fashion brands, providing wearables with payment functionality. Fidesmo provides tokenized payments integrated to both VISA and Mastercard. The Swedish technology company provides a streamlined integration process for manufacturers to add contactless services to their devices and for contactless service providers to distribute their services without any hardware overhead to many devices. Fidesmo was founded in 2013 and has its headquarters in Stockholm and R&D offices in Madrid. More information at fidesmo.com

About wearonize AG

Founded in 2019, wearonize is changing the way people pay. The fintech company is the first to offer a first 360° payment solution for B2B partners. wearonize empowers brands with unparalleled control over their payment ecosystem that seamlessly integrates brand-specific debit and credit cards, wearables, mobile apps, loyalty and sponsorship programs. Currently, wearonize is active in more than 35 countries and in cooperation with more than 800 banks. The team around Thorsten Röske (CEO) and Heidrun Böck (CMO) currently comprises more than 20 employees in Lucerne, Switzerland; Munich, Germany; Cluj, Romania; and Wilmington DE, United States. More information at wearonize.com