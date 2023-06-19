California to pilot digital driving licence for age verification in stores

Up to 170,000 California residents are set to take part in a pilot of a digital driving licence that they will be able to use to prove their age when making purchases at convenience stores in the US state from late summer 2023.

The digital ID will be stored on a resident’s smartphone and will be issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Initially, the digital ID will be available for use at some airports,” GCN reports. “It also will be accepted in convenience stores to allow people to verify their age when buying certain products, with more use cases to follow, including online ones.”

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions