Contactless cards accounted for 84% of all global card shipments in 2022

Contactless cards accounted for 84% of the 2.6bn smart cards and modules delivered worldwide by SPA members and advisory council participants in 2022, the Smart Payment Association reports, an increase of 8% on the 76% share in 2021.

The total number of cards and modules shipped marks a “return to pre-Covid-19 levels despite the supply disruptions caused by the global silicon chip shortage”, the SPA adds.

“Last year, payment card manufacturers engaged in robust inventory management and close collaboration with their suppliers to ensure that shipments were maintained and any impact to customers and consumers was minimised,” president of the SPA Alain Martin says.

“With semiconductor supply constraints set to continue throughout 2023, SPA is working with its members to further ensure a resilient supply of chips is maintained for the industry as a high priority.”

“Demand for contactless payment cards continued to gain traction in 2022, with consumers around the globe now routinely engaging in fast and frictionless low or zero-touch in-person payment transactions,” the SPA also reports. Every country in the world now issues dual interface cards that support contactless payments.”

“The growing preference for contactless payments helped propel a significant uptick in contactless card shipments across a number of markets around the globe. In the Middle East and Pakistan, 97% of all cards issued in 2022 were contactless, while the pan-African region achieved an impressive 85% of all shipments.

“A number of countries in other markets also saw an impressive growth in contactless card shipments numbers compared with 2021. Last year, dual interface cards accounted for the bulk of cards shipped to issuers in India (88%), Brazil (76%) and Mexico (70%).”

Sustainable cards

“In response to growing consumer demand for eco-friendly payment cards, issuing banks in regions around the world continued to accelerate their rollout of sustainable card issuance strategies designed to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions,” the association adds.

“Last year, SPA members and advisory council members, participating in the market monitoring process, shipped 267m eco-friendly cards to issuers around the globe.

“Up by 180% on 2021 shipment figures, these volumes highlight the pace and scale at which banks are now transitioning away from first-use PVC as a payment card material.”

“In 2022, an impressive 30% of all cards shipped in Europe were made with eco-friendly materials, making the European region the largest region for eco-cards delivery. Out of the 267m eco-card shipments, 44% were delivered into the Americas.”

